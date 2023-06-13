SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a major crash in Spokane Valley.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, an adult male driving a Ford Taurus was travelling on westbound Upriver Drive. SCSO says the man was driving recklessly and attempted to pass other vehicles on the shoulder. The driver hit a guardrail causing him to cut into eastbound traffic.
A garbage truck traveling eastbound swerved in an attempt to avoid the collision. SCSO says the truck continued off the road, over a retaining wall, and into the Pasadena Park Elementary School parking lot, leaving multiple vehicles damaged.
The driver of the Ford Taurus came to a stop after he crashed into a fence and sustains life-threatening injuries. The driver of the garbage truck has non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for further evaluation. No one else was injured in this crash.
Administrators at Pasadena Park Elementary School quickly made arrangements to have students picked up at Pasadena Park Church of the Nazarene.
This crash remains under investigation.
Last Updated: June 13 at 7:35 p.m.
The Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is responding to a major crash on Upriver Drive near Pasadena Park Elementary School.
According to SVPD, multiple vehicles were involved in this crash including a garbage truck.
The driver of the crash sustains life-threatening injuries. The driver of the garbage truck does not appear to be injured.
Right now, Upriver Drive is closed in both directions at Bessie Road.
Spokane County Sheriff's Office said the crash appeared to be caused by reckless driving, though it's still under investigation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.