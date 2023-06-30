1 with serious injuries after major crash near Orondo

ORONDO, Wash. - One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after ripping apart a semi-truck, crashing through a guardrail and over an embankment.
Fire crews with Spokane County Fire District 4 secured an environmental spill due to this crash. It is unknown what that environmental spill is at this time.
McNeil Canyon Road was closed for a short time and will be closed at a later time when the semi and trailer are pulled from the canyon.
The cause of this crash remains under investigation.