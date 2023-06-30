1 with serious injuries after major crash near Orondo

ORONDO, Wash. - One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after ripping apart a semi-truck, crashing through a guardrail and over an embankment.

Fire crews with Spokane County Fire District 4 secured an environmental spill due to this crash. It is unknown what that environmental spill is at this time.

McNeil Canyon Road was closed for a short time and will be closed at a later time when the semi and trailer are pulled from the canyon.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!