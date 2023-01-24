SPOKANE, Wash. - Over $10,000 was raised at the NonStop Local Connect Center on Tuesday in support of the Vandal Strong memorial project, which hopes to build a memorial honoring the lives of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered on Nov. 13, 2022.
The fundraiser, held in partnership with ASUI and Vandal Solutions, sells Vandal Strong bracelets in black and gold with the names of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves on them. The cost is $6 for a pack of four bracelets.
If you missed out on the Connect Center event, you can still buy a bracelet online HERE.
During a special 2-hour Connect Center, students from the University of Idaho teamed up with NonStop Local employees taking donations for the memorial.
ASUI and Vandal Solutions created the Vandal Strong bracelets as a way for friends and family something to remember and honor their loved ones. Student volunteers are packing and sending out the bracelets themselves. Shipping is limited to addresses in the U.S. only.
Other ways to support the community, including donations to the families or scholarship funds set up in memory of Ethan and Xana, can be found at the University of Idaho website.
In addition to the money raised in the Connect Center, many people donated or bought bracelets directly from the website. Thank you to all who joined us Tuesday to show support for the Vandal community.