CHENEY, Wash. — The fire size has now been reported at 25 acres with ground and air units making progress on suppression efforts.
Last Updated: July 2 at 6:24 p.m.
Most recent estimates say the fire is 5-7 acres, according to Spokane County Fire District 3.
The fire is 0% contained. No injuries have been reported.
Last Updated: July 2 5:32 p.m.
A second-alarm brush fire burning near Cheney is reported to be approximately 10-20 acres, according to Spokane County Fire District 3.
The fire is currently burning one mile west of South Pine Spring Road, and West Lance Hill Road. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office closed South Pine Spring Road until further notice.
According to SCFD3, the fire is burning in grass and timber. No evacuations are in place as no homes or structures are threatened at this time.
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has deployed multiple ground units along with several air units. Currently, there are about 75 people on scene fighting this fire.
The cause of this fire remains under investigation.
Last updated: July 2 at 4:50 p.m.
Crews are responding to a brush fire near Cheney, according to the Spokane County Fire District #3. DNR confirmed multiple air units are being deployed to the scene.
The fire is currently in the area one mile west of South Pine Springs Road, and West Lance Hill Road.
No evacuations are in place at this time. NonStop Local KHQ has a crew on the way to gather more information.
This is a developing story. We will update with more information once it becomes available. Check back for updates.