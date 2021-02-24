154144497_3960563243965259_8130551250759481276_n.png

COLVILLE, Wash. - A fire in Stevens County is 95% lined after burning 10 acres Wednesday afternoon. 

According to Stevens County Emergency Management, the fire was burning outside Colville and was fueled by grass. 

Two structures were threatened but it is unknown if they sustained any damage. 

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Tags