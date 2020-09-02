PULLMAN,WA- The party wont stop in Pullman.
The Pullman Police Department issued two more tickets for Nuisance Party violations on the college campus. On Monday, the police department announced it issued eight tickets.
Over the last six days, the police department have issued 10 tickets in total.
Nine of the Nuisance Party violations were on College Hill area of the campus, and one on Sunnyside Hill area of the campus.
A Nuisance Party is a local ordinance that prohibits anyone hosting or otherwise allowing a gathering or party and permitting certain activities at that gathering or party.
Prohibited activities include endangering the health of others, or activity that is unreasonably endangering the health of others, or activity that is unreasonably detrimental to public health.
Violation of the Nuisance Party ordinance is a civil infraction, and the violators faces a minimum $250 fine for the first offense, and a minimum $350 fine for a second and subsequent offenses.
