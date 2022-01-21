Mail carrier buys meals for Freeman shooting victim's visitors

SPOKANE, Wash.- Today 10 members of the Washington National Guard arrived at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. They had orientation today and will start getting to work on Monday. A hospital spokeswoman said they are still looking into each guardsman’s individual skillset.

The team is expected to serve in “non-clinical roles" in the Emergency Center. According to a news release, the team will be working at the hospital for at least 30 days, but can help "as long as needed."

A reminder that on Wednesday the hospital returned to its no visitor policy for adult patients, with the exception of maternity, children and end-of-life.

