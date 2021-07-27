UPDATE:
The Grant County Sheriff's Office issued a correction to their original news releases about the suspected drowning of a 10-year-old girl.
The pond the girl and others were playing in is used for site beautification and a waterfall at a nearby vineyard, not irrigation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
GEORGE, Wash. - A 10-year-old girl died Monday night from a suspected drowning in an irrigation pond.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the girl from Issaquah was playing with other children in the 3-acre pond on Silica Road Northwest when she slipped under the surface.
Arriving firefighters jumped into the pond with family and citizens, searching the water for an hour with no luck.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office said first responders then checked the pond's tubing system that supplies irrigation for a nearby vineyard.
Firefighters disassembled the tubing system and found the girl's body inside.
The child’s body is in the care of Coroner Craig Morrison, whose staff will conduct an autopsy. The early indication is that this is an accident.