COLVILLE, Wash. - One man has been arrested and $100,000 of stolen property has been recovered in Colville.
According to the Stevens County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was served in the 1900 block of Clugston Onion-Creek Road on Wednesday, August 26. There, they discovered the stolen property, which included: an industrial wood chipper, a Branson tractor, a John Deere tractor, three ATVs, a motorcycle, a tandem axle trailer and a Boston Whaler boat.
All of the items had been stolen from various locations in Stevens County over the past four years, according to authorities. Several items had been painted to try and disguise their identity.
In addition, 150 marijuana plants and 14 firearms were also seized. Several of the firearms are believed to be stolen and the serial numbers were ground off of one.
Jacob Ralph, 40, of Colville was booked into the Stevens County Jail on numerous felony charges.
The Sheriff's Office is still identifying the owners of some of the stolen property. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call them at (509)684-5296 and reference case #2009927.
