CHENEY, Wash. — A 100-acre fire has broken out south of Cheney this afternoon, threatening structures and prompting authorities to issue a level 3 evacuation for the area two miles south of Highway 904 on Pine Springs Road, alongside Boston Road, Carmen Road, Columbia Basin Highway and the community of Tyler.
Level 3 evacuations mean LEAVE NOW. If you live in the area, evacuate as soon as possible.
The Department of Natural Resources confirmed that the fire started in Lincoln County and is moving to the northeast. Firefighters are on scene from multiple counties and an air attack is enroute.
The fire has jumped south of I-90. There are currently no travel restrictions on the area.