The Summer Olympics are 100 days away July 23 - August 8.
There are hundreds of events covering 33 different sports and this year also features five new sports.
1.) Sport Climbing - These events will take place on artificial climbing walls and feature bouldering, lead climbing and speed climbing.
2.) Karate joins other martial arts in this year's Olympics featuring Kata (forms) and Kumite (sparring) for both men and women.
3.) Skateboarding will make its debut with park and street categories. The park category will take place on a hollowed-out course to focus on speed and curves. The street category will feature things like rails, curbs and benches.
4.) Surfing will also debut at this year's Olympics on Japan's coastline featuring categories for both men and women.
5.) Baseball/Softball return to the Olympics for the first time since 2008.
I've finally been able to admit to myself that I'm never going to be an Olympic athlete, but in just 100 short days I'll be able to compete in my favorite sport: Watching the Olympics on the couch.