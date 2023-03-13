SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who lived through the Holocaust and survived 12 concentration camps will speak at the Spokane Convention Center on Monday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.
100-year-old Joseph Alexander was born in Poland and shuttled between camps during World War II, including Dachau and Auschwitz. Near the end of the war, he forced on death march by his Nazis captors, from which very few survived. He was finally liberated in 1945 by American troops.
Alexander later immigrated to America, married, and had two children.
Alexander will be speaking about his experiences, a story of survival and triumph against all odds. As one of the few survivors of the Holocaust still alive, his appearance will be a unique opportunity to hear a first-hand account of history.
Tickets are available at TicketWest for $35 ($15 for students and $20 for seniors). If you would like to go but cannot afford the tickets, you can contact the organizer.