SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) recognizes its 100th "Fire Prevention Week" Oct. 9-15.
Fire departments and other agencies around the nation will take the week as an opportunity to spread the word on how people can keep themselves safe from fires, and how to plan ahead for what to do in the event of a fire.
This year's theme is "fire won't wait, plan your escape."
Ahead of this year's events, the NFPA released a report showing American home fire deaths hit a 14-year high in 2021. That same report showed American home fires overall continued to trend downwards in that same stretch, highlighting the importance of preparing for what to do if a fire does occur.
"While we’ve made great strides in reducing the public’s risk to fire on many fronts, the latest number of home fire deaths reinforces that today’s home fires present real challenges,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of the Outreach and Advocacy division at NFPA. “Educating the public about the increased speed at which today’s home fires grow, along with the importance of knowing how to escape quickly and safely, is critical to reducing that risk.”
NFPA will share resources on fire prevention safety here throughout the week.