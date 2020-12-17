SPOKANE, Wash. - Christmas came early for Goodwill Industries of the Inland Northwest due to philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' former wife, donating $10 million.
According to the organization, this gift is the largest single donation the 81-year-old nonprofit has received.
“We are honored that Ms. Scott values the work we are doing in our communities,” President & CEO Clark Brekke said. “We are grateful that she has chosen to empower the mission of Goodwill Industries of the Inland Northwest through her philanthropy.”
Goodwill received notice in mid-November that an anonymous donor was interested in making a large gift to the organization. During Thanksgiving week, Brekke learned who the donor was and the amount of the gift.
“We were stunned and humbled at the same time,” said Brekke.
Because the $10 million donation from Scott was unsolicited, Goodwill has not determined specifically how to utilize the funds yet.
“We are committed to investing the entire gift to help people in our communities experience dignity and independence,” said Brekke. Goodwill plans to put this gift to the highest and best use to empower and grow the mission of Goodwill in eastern Washington and north Idaho for many years.
