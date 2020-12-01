Spokane Health District reports 94 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Officer of Superintendent of Public Instruction is awarding multiple eastern Washington organizations grant money for their work to help students during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to OSPI, in total $8.1 million in federal funds was given to 38 local and two statewide community organizations. 

The organizations in eastern Washington include: 

  • Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton & Franklin Counties (Kennewick, Pasco, and Prosser School Districts)
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of the Columbia Basin (Moses Lake School District)
  • Friends of KSPS (Spokane School District)
  • Friends of Children of Walla Walla (Walla Walla Public Schools)
  • Northwest Learning and Achievement Group (Highland and Warden Joint Consolidated School District)
  • Spark Central (Spokane Public Schools)
  • The Community for the Advancement of Family Education (Wenatchee School District)
  • YMCA of the Greater Tri-Cities (Kennewick School District)
  • YMCA of the Palouse (Pullman School District)
  • YMCA of the Inland Northwest (Spokane International Academy)
  • Yakima Family YMCA (Yakima School District)

