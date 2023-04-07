SPOKANE, Wash. — Eleven people from Washington and California pleaded guilty on Friday for their participation in a staged car accident scheme to defraud insurance companies.
According to court documents, those involved in the scam staged automobile accidents between July 2017 and April 2020. After the face accidents, they submitted fake insurance claims for property damage, wage loss and personal injury.
In some of the staged accidents, Maria Elena Sanchez, who worked as a case manager at a personal injury law firm in Washington, used her position to help submit these fraudulent insurance claims and collect settlement payments totaling approximately $657,812.
US Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington Vanessa Waldref announced the pleas on Wednesday. The Washington residents are all of the Tri-Cities.
Defendents who pleaded guilty included Ali Abed Yaser, 52, Hussein Yasir, 41, Maria Elena Sanchez, 42, Jesus George Sanchez, 57, Ali F. Al-Himrani, 41, Mohammed F. Al-Himrani, 34, Khalil Abdul-Razaq, 40, Ameer R. Mohammed, 46, Sinan Akrawi, 44, Mohammed Naji Al-Jibory, 55; and Noor Tahseen Al-Maarej, 33.
"Staged accidents make our streets dangerous and distract police from responding to legitimate distress calls," Waldref said. "Moreover, efforts to hinder federal criminal proceedings will not be tolerated. We will continue to work closely with our federal and state law enforcement, and private industry, partners to investigate fraud schemes."