UPDATE:
Spokane Police say Jaiden has been found safe.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing boy and is asking the public for help.
11-year-old Jaiden Bourquin was last seen on Oct. 31 around 3 p.m. as he was leaving Francis Scott Elementary on 3737 E. 5th Ave.
Jaiden is white, approximately 4'9", and weighs around 120 pounds. He was wearing a black hoody, black jeans with zipper pockets on the front, black shoes, and a black backpack.
Anyone with information on Jaiden's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Check immediately at 509-456-2233 and reference incident #2022-20194595. If spotted, call 9-1-1 and keep him in sight until first responders arrive.