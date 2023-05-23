Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Northeast Washington, including the following counties, Spokane and Stevens near the Ford Corkscrew burn scar. * WHEN...Until 615 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 311 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Rail Creek, Spokane River, West Branch Dragoon Creek, Chamokane Creek and Mission Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tum Tum and Ford. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. &&