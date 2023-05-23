SPOKANE, Wash. - Dior was found and is safe.
Updated: May 24 at noon.
The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing 11-year-old.
Dior was last seen at Pride Prep near the 800 block of Sprague Ave at approximately 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt, jean pants, and carrying a black backpack.
She is a white female who is about 5'5" with long brown hair.
If you see Dior or have information about her whereabouts, please call Crime Check 509-456-2233 and reference SPD Case #2023-20098984.