An 11-year-old girl is on a mission that has taken her around nearly the whole U.S.. Her goal, to give a hug to police officers and law enforcement in all 50 states.
From Louisiana, Rosalyn Baldwin has been traveling the country since 2016 to show members of law enforcement that they are loved.
Rosalyn started her project five Dallas police officers were shot and killed at a 2016 protest.
She's visited 37 states after a recent trip to New Mexico. She still has 13 to go and many more hugs to give.
You can follow Rosalyn's journey at her website where she says her mission is to "journey throughout the country as a beacon of light, love, and hope."