OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Commerce announced that a $12.5 million grant from the state's housing trust fund that will go towards seven affordable housing projects in rural communities throughout the state. This includes two in Spokane.
This will help preserve 150 units facing expiration of low-income use restrictions.
The list of programs who are receiving funding:
- Spokane Housing Ventures, $2.3 million for South Hill II project in Sunnyside
- Spokane Housing Ventures, $1 million for Sunnyside Manor, Sunnyside
- Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington, $2.5 million for Pine Crest project in Deer Park
- Housing Authority of Chelan County and city of Wenatchee, $1.64 million for Bavarian Village Apartments in Leavenworth
- Housing Authority of Okanogan County, $1.69 million for Elmwood Apartments in Okanogan
- Housing Authority of Okanogan County, $2 million for Peach Tree Place in Brewster
- Joint Pacific County Housing Authority, $1.3 million for Pacific Place Apartments in South Bend
This investment by the state Housing Trust Fund will help nonprofit housing providers purchase and rehabilitate the seven properties, preserving them as affordable for the next 40 years.
The Department of Commerce received eight grant applications, requesting over $14 million. The $12.5 million announced today comes from a $10 million special appropriation to the Housing Trust Fund by the 2020 legislature, provided solely to preserve units in multifamily rental housing projects that are at risk of losing affordability. Another $2.5 million will come from a $40 million flexible appropriation for affordable housing in the state’s 2020 Supplemental Budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.