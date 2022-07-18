Today 12 of the 31 patriot front members that were arrested for conspiracy to riot near a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene on June 11 will appear in Kootenai County Court.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Today 12 of the 31 patriot front members that were arrested for conspiracy to riot near a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene on June 11 will appear in Kootenai County Court.

Police made 31 arrests after members of the group were found in the back of a U-Haul with riot gear.

According to court docs, the following members are scheduled to be in court. 
  1. Kieran P. Morris (3p) - Haslet, TX
  2. Dylan C. Corio (2p) - Cheyenne, WY
  3. Derek J. Smith (1p) - Sioux Falls, SD
  4. Dakota R. Tabler (1p) - West Valley City, UT
  5. Robert B. Whitted (1p) - Conroe, TX
  6. Josiah D. Buster (1p) - Watauga, TX
  7. Branden M. Haney  (3p) - Kaysville, UT
  8. James M. Johnson (2p) - Sioux Falls, SD
  9. Justin M. Oleary (1p) - Des Moines, WA
  10. Spencer T. Simpson (3p) - Ellensburg, WA
  11. Mishael J. Buster (1p) - Spokane, WA
  12. Connor P. Moran (1p) - Watauga, TX
Some have requested to appear over Zoom and have been granted approval. 
 
They're appearing before Magistrate Judge Robert Caldwell.

