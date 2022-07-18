COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Today 12 of the 31 patriot front members that were arrested for conspiracy to riot near a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene on June 11 will appear in Kootenai County Court.
Police made 31 arrests after members of the group were found in the back of a U-Haul with riot gear.
- Kieran P. Morris (3p) - Haslet, TX
- Dylan C. Corio (2p) - Cheyenne, WY
- Derek J. Smith (1p) - Sioux Falls, SD
- Dakota R. Tabler (1p) - West Valley City, UT
- Robert B. Whitted (1p) - Conroe, TX
- Josiah D. Buster (1p) - Watauga, TX
- Branden M. Haney (3p) - Kaysville, UT
- James M. Johnson (2p) - Sioux Falls, SD
- Justin M. Oleary (1p) - Des Moines, WA
- Spencer T. Simpson (3p) - Ellensburg, WA
- Mishael J. Buster (1p) - Spokane, WA
- Connor P. Moran (1p) - Watauga, TX