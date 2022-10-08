Crash in Lakeview
LAKEVIEW, Wash. A 12-year-old child was hospitalized Friday evening after their bicycle collided with a car on the evening of Oct. 7, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO).
 
The crash occurred at the intersection of Grnat Street Northwest and Ephrata Avenue Northwest. 
 
According to GCSO, the child was riding their bicycle south on Ephrata when they collided with the side of westbound Subaru Forester driven by 53-year-old Terri Grendahl of Soap Lake.
 
The child was treated at the scene and then flown to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Grendahl was not injured.
 
Deputies with SCSO reviewed video from a nearby home’s surveillance camera and said the child failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with the Subaru. 

