SPOKANE, Wash. - Earlier this month, KHQ brought you the story of a young man from Spokane Valley working to help the homeless in the Inland Northwest.
Twelve year old Tyler Cashmere collected money and in-kind donations for his GoFundMe, Helping Hands Spokane Homeless, hoping to make a difference in the lives of the less fortunate.
Tyler brought those goods to the Salvation Army's The Way Out Center in North Central Spokane on Saturday.
"Feminine items, shampoo, hygiene items, wipes, hats, socks, and gloves," Tyler said, describing what was collected.
He also gave The Way Out Center the $600 dollars he raised through his GoFundMe, which he asked the shelter to put towards purchasing more hygiene products for their guests.
"When I see these homeless people, I imagine me and my family out there, just suffering," said Tyler. "I really just want to help out all those people who just want to have a better life, but they can't."
"This is amazing for us," said The Way Out Center Program Manager Gerriann Armstrong. "It really gives us the opportunity to meet people with the things that they need."
The Way Out Center is a bridge housing program for adults exiting homelessness that can sleep up to 60 people per night, according to Armstrong.
"Tyler and his mom did a great job working with the community to get things that really are going to be useful for the folks that we're serving," Armstrong said.
As a token of their appreciation, The Salvation Army presented Tyler with a special award Saturday afternoon.
"We're really excited," Armstrong said. "Tyler really seems to have a passion for community planning and helping people in the future, so we know that our community and the community around us really has some unique and amazing youth who are going to help us tackle our issues."
"I definitely want to try and donate a lot more hygiene items and help homeless people get a lot more recognition, and I'm going to try and start finding other shelters that I can also start donating to," Tyler said.
But that only seems like the beginning of Tyler's bigger plans for the future.
"I kind of want to make little towns across the world that can house people who are struggling to get money and all of that stuff," Tyler said. "So, people can still get money for working just as they were, but they'd have to spend less on housing, grocery items, all that stuff."
To help Tyler help more people in our region struggling with homelessness, you can donate money to his GoFundMe by clicking here. You can also donate in-kind goods at Sweet Repeat Boutique, located at 1510 N Argonne in Spokane Valley.