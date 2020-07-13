GEORGE, Wash. - A 12-year-old Western Washington boy was seriously hurt when the personal watercraft he was operating collided with a ski boat on the Columbia River.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, on the morning of Saturday, July 11, the boy steered into the path of a 1980 AGC Runabout ski boat operated by 42-year-old Alex Englund of Bow, Washington.
The two vehicles collided and the boy went under the boat where he was struck by the propeller. He was airlifted to Confluence Health in Wenatchee and was later transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The boy was considered to be in stable condition on Saturday.
Another 12-year-old boy who'd been a passenger on the personal watercraft received minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Englund was not injured.
Deputies did not find any indication that anyone involved in the incident was impaired.
