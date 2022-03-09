SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), a 12-year-old with a gun was arrested at Willard Elementary School on Wednesday.
SPD said school officials received information around 11 a.m. about the student having a gun, and then discovered a loaded revolver in the student's backpack. Right now, SPD said it doesn't appear that any students were threatened with the gun and that there isn't a clear motive.
The student was transported to juvenile detention for the charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of dangerous weapons on school grounds. Under state law, person arrested for bringing a gun on school grounds can't be released within 72 hours unless they've been evaluated by a designated crisis responder.
Willard Elementary School Principal Ronnie Galeener released the following statement: "Today, March 9, Willard staff were made aware of a safety concern involving a dangerous weapon. Staff immediately acted to ensure the wellbeing of all students and staff. Upon investigation, it was determined a student had brought a gun to school in their backpack. SPS administration immediately responded, local law enforcement was notified and quickly arrived. We will continue to ensure safety is the top priority of our schools and address any situation with an abundance of caution. We encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious activity or knows of someone in an unsafe situation to call 509-354-SAFE(7233), or report it by text or email at safeline@spokaneschools.org. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me at RonnieG@spokaneschools.org."