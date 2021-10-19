OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol has released the final number of employees that have been separated from employment as a result of the state vaccine mandate.
According to a news release, as of Monday, 127 individuals have separated from employment due to the mandate. 53 civil servants and 74 commissioned officers (67 troopers, 6 sergeants, and 1 captain) have, for varying reasons and in varying ways, separated from employment.
WSP Chief John R Batiste commented, “We will miss every one of them.” He added, “I extend a hardy thanks to those who are leaving the agency. I truly wish that you were staying with us. You have my utmost appreciation for the hard and successful work that you have provided during your valued WSP careers. You will forever have our respect for your courage and your commitment in all you have done on behalf of the agency.”
WSP has approximately 2,200 personnel in 8 districts and multiple geographic detachments and operational divisions.
You can read the full release below.