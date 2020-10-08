A foiled plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer led to 13 people being arrested. This included members of a state militia group called the Wolverine Watchmen.
This is concerning to both current and former elected officials, including former republican state representative Chris Vance. "These militias are no joke. People need to be aware. It can happen here" said Vance in a Tweet.
In fact it has happened right here in the Inland Northwest. Back in 1992 the Ruby Ridge standoff led to an FBI agent, a woman, and a child being killed.
Ruby Ridge set off a new wave of antigovernmental sentiments that has not gotten better with time, and with the convergence of social media, nationalism, and fears that the presidential election may be rigged, we're seeing more increased activity than ever before.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups and militia groups, there are hundreds of antigovernmental groups in operation right now.
Michigan has 18 of them, Washington has 13, including the Three Percenters, which operate at the statewide level.
We also learned today that according to an FBI affidavit, the Wolverine Watchmen trained in anticipation of the operation against Michigan's governor. We don't know what that training looked like, but we've seen young men train for patriotism and a so called "biblical war" right here in eastern Washington.
It's unclear who, or what they're training against, but to be clear, these are extremist groups and not the norm.
