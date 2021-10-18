UPDATE:
Spokane Police say the teen has been found safe.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who is said to have special considerations and has been missing since late this afternoon.
Sean Deitrick is thirteen years old and was last seen Monday at 5:30 PM near North Elm Street and West Cleveland Avenue.
Sean is a white male, 5’3” tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. Sean was last seen wearing a red shirt, shiny blue basketball shorts, dark blue socks, and white sneakers.
If you have seen Sean or know anything about his whereabouts please call Crime Check immediately at 456-2233, so we can reunite him with his family.