COLVILLE, Wash. - Stevens County Sheriff's Office says a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian Saturday afternoon tragically ended in the death 13-year-old boy.

According to the release, on March 5 around 2:45 p.m., officers received a call of a car hitting a pedestrian on the 700 block of Douglas Falls Rd., just north of Colville. Once on scene, they found the body of a 13-year-old male, who had been skateboarding alongside the roadway. The boy was declared deceased at the scene.

Investigation revealed 36-year-old Colville resident, Chad Warren, had been driving southbound on Douglas Falls Rd. at extremely high speeds when he struck the boy. Investigators believe drug impairment was a factor and obtained a warrant for Warren's blood to determine his level of impairment. A search warrant will be requested to search Warren's vehicle as well.

Warren has been booked into Stevens County Jail on a charge of vehicular homicide. 

Stevens County Sheriff's Office requests anyone with information on Warren's whereabouts or activities prior to the collision to please contact the office.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!