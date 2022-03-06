COLVILLE, Wash. - Stevens County Sheriff's Office says a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian Saturday afternoon tragically ended in the death 13-year-old boy.
According to the release, on March 5 around 2:45 p.m., officers received a call of a car hitting a pedestrian on the 700 block of Douglas Falls Rd., just north of Colville. Once on scene, they found the body of a 13-year-old male, who had been skateboarding alongside the roadway. The boy was declared deceased at the scene.
Investigation revealed 36-year-old Colville resident, Chad Warren, had been driving southbound on Douglas Falls Rd. at extremely high speeds when he struck the boy. Investigators believe drug impairment was a factor and obtained a warrant for Warren's blood to determine his level of impairment. A search warrant will be requested to search Warren's vehicle as well.
Warren has been booked into Stevens County Jail on a charge of vehicular homicide.
Stevens County Sheriff's Office requests anyone with information on Warren's whereabouts or activities prior to the collision to please contact the office.