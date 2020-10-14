COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho. - 206 students at Lake City High School are in quarantine or isolation due to either coming in close contact with somebody who tested positive for COVID-19, or testing positive for COVID-19 themselves. According to CdA Public Schools, that's 14% of the 1,479 students.
CdA Public Schools said most are due to return next week, and that 100 of them may return on Tuesday alone.
Right now, the district said it's "reasonably confident" that there has been one instance of in-school transmission in the district this school year, suspecting there could've been at least one more.
CdA Public Schools said it will work in consultation with the Panhandle Health District to decide how to move forward. This includes decisions about moving from yellow to orange, or closing the school.
"Whenever we decide it’s time to move any school into a different
operating status, we would communicate that decision with our
students, staff and families," the district said.
“While we do have a large number of students who are in quarantine,
our students are trying hard to follow the guidelines and protocols
here at school, including wearing masks and social distancing when
practical," Lake City High School Principal Deanne Clifford said. "In fact, I commented on our school announcements today just
how proud I am of students for continuing to follow our protocols."
