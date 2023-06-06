SPOKANE, Wash. - A man with 14 felony convictions was arrested after a SWAT standoff for multiple acts of violence against a former partner. He's now in jail, facing multiple assault charges.
According to Spokane Police Department, an assault was reported on May 22 at a parking lot on west Rowan. According to multiple people, the suspect had attacked a woman, striking her multiple times and throwing her to the ground. Police were also told he kicked 8989her dog.
When an stranger from a nearby apartment attempted to intervene, the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the man's head before fleeing the scene.
Two days later on May 24, the suspect again located the woman early in the morning. She attempted to flee from him in her vehicle, but he chased and crashed his car into hers near Hamilton and Spokane Falls Blvd. He fled again before police arrived to the scene.
Investigators attempted to locate the suspect and learned he lived on east Illinois. Given his violent history and with information he may have a handgun, SWAT was called in, along with members of the Violent Crimes Task Force and Special Investigations Unit.
A search warrant was obtained and residence surrounded. The suspect threatened to shoot officers, indicating he was positioning himself inside to stage an ambush.
SWAT used chemical agents to coax the suspect out, after which he was taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries unrelated to the standoff, where he remained for several days. He was transferred to Spokane County Jail on June 2 and booked with charges including second- and fourth-degree assault, felony harassment, and unlawful possession of a firearm. More charges may be added pending investigation.
The suspect has an extensive criminal history, including 14 felony convictions. Some of his convictions include riot with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, assault, and violation of a restraining order. He's expected to appear in court for arraignment on June 13.