SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 14-time convicted felon is facing multiple charges after a shooting in Spokane Valley on Sunday.
According to Spokane Valley Police Department, 32-year-old Robert Hensley was taken into custody shortly after the shooting at Sprague and Pines during a traffic stop.
Deputies pulled over Hensley due to his car matching the description of a fleeing vehicle witnesses saw.
Major Crime Detectives obtained a search warrant for the car after seeing a small-caliber rifle with a shortened stock and barrel on the passenger’s side floorboard of the car.
A woman was also in the car with Hensley. She was released and not charged.
The victim remains in serious condition in the hospital. This is the second time he has been a shooting victim.
According to Spokane Valley Police, the victim was also shot on December 8 at a residence in the 2200 block of N. Indian Bluff Rd.
He has not been cooperative with investigators.