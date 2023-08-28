SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have arrested a 14-year-old boy and charged him for multiple offenses after being detained with a stolen Hyundai.
On Aug. 28 around 7:30 a.m., police were called due to their Hyundai Sonata being stolen overnight. The victim had a car equipped with a tracking device and was able to give officers the exact location.
Before 8:00 a.m., officers located the stolen vehicle in an alley near 1200 E. Rockwell Ave. SPD patrol cars blocked the vehicle in so the driver could not escape.
The driver then fled on foot, jumping fences and running through yards. A few minutes later, SPD found the suspect hiding in tall grass next to a home. The suspect was taken into custody with not other issues.
As police talked to the suspect he lied about his identity to officers. Officers learned that he was 14-years-old.
The juvenile suspect was booked into Spokane County Juvenile Detention for multiple charges including possession of a stolen motor vehicle, hit and run, obstructing a law enforcement officer, making false statements to a law enforcement officer and theft.
The 14-year-old was released from juvenile detention just a few hours after being arrested.