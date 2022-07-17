POST FALLS, Idaho - A 14-year-old boy from Spokane died from drowning Saturday night, according to a release from Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO).

On July 16 around 9:30 p.m., emergency personnel was sent to Corbin Park near Post Falls after reports of a possible drowning came in. Kootenai County Fire and Rescue (KCFR) was joined by deputies from KCSO patrol, marine section, and the dive rescue team to handle the call.

At the scene, deputies were told the boy had been at the park with other family members and had not been seen for over an hour, and he'd been last spotted playing near the shore of the Spokane River.

Clothing items were found near the water, and a family member confirmed they belonged to the boy. Water rescue divers and teams quickly began a search to locate him.

Just before 11 p.m., divers located him around 20 feet from shore, in 10 feet of water. He was found already deceased.

KCSO detectives are now investigating the incident, and it remains ongoing.

If you are planning to recreate around or in the Spokane River, be aware of the risks involved and be sure to wear a life jacket! According to data from the United States Geological Survey, the river flow was above 2,700 cubic feet per second, which is more than double the median for that area. The Corbin Park has a warning for dangerous undertow, and the Corbin Park wave is considered a site for expert kayakers in normal conditions.

The Spokane River in Washington is also nearly double the median streamflow, and over 3,700 cfs. There have been several water rescues and recoveries along the river in recent weeks as recreators get on the water, so it is important to be aware of the conditions and risks, including the water temperature, height, and streamflow. Be sure to watch young children closely near water, and to explain the risks to older children.

Avista states the streamflow of the Spokane River is predicted to decrease next week, so it may be prudent to wait until then before heading out on the waters.