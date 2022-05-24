COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho. - A 14-year-old was hospitalized after overdosing on seizure pills on May 21, according to new court documents.
The boy ingested the pills and admitted to drinking two 4Lokos in the area of the Memorial Park baseball field. Police arrived around 8 p.m. to the scene, where paramedics treated the boy and transported him to Kootenai Health.
The court documents go on to say that 23-year-old Jonathan Chrysler sold pills to the boy which had been prescribed to Chrysler. The man sold five pills of Clonazepam, a seizure-treating substance, to the boy and his friends. According to the docs, Chrysler told police the boy asked him for anything that could get him high.
Chrysler alleges he was trying to teach the kids a lesson by saying the pills were Xanax. Chrysler believed the boy and his friends “deserved to be manipulated out of their money,” and that he was “trying to teach them a life lesson.” They also specify that Chrysler had sold fake drugs to kids several times before.
In addition to the boy, the documents state a 14-year-old girl had taken some of the pills with the boy, but she did not drink any alcohol and did not need medical attention.
According to the boy's mother, he is currently recovering at home. Chrysler was arrested for the delivery of a controlled substance where children are present and for an injury to a child.