NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho. - 14-year-old Chloe Marks has pleaded guilty to attempted first degree murder with an extended sentence for her use of a firearm in the attempted murder.
On February 27, 2022, Marks and 15-year-old Triston Arnzen made a plan to kill Victim GH and his daughter. Armzen allegedly gave a gun to Marks who found Victim GH and shot him in the neck. She gave the gun to Arnzen who allegedly fired two more rounds at Victim GH before firing one round at the victims daughter.
Marks is scheduled to be sentenced February 23, 2023.