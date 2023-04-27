POST FALLS, Idaho - Anna Garcia has been located.
Updated: April 27 at 1:45 p.m.
A 14-year-old girl is missing after leaving a home for at-risk youths without permission, and police are asking the public for help finding her.
According to Post Falls Police Department, they received a report that Anna Garcia left the home on April 22. Efforts by investigators to locate her have not been successful.
Anna is around 5-feet, 3-inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She has a tattoo of a cross and a small smiley face on her left hand. She's believed to have ties in the Twin Falls area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 208-773-3517.