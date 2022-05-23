CHELAN, Wash. - A 14-year-old girl from Wenatchee was found deceased Sunday after reportedly being washed away in the Entiat River, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.
When the girl was reported missing in the river along with a 20-year-old east Wenatchee male who was reportedly stranded in the middle of the river on a rock, it prompted a sizable response by local agencies.
A 40-person search team including two helicopters scoured the river where one helicopter eventually spotted the girl in fast-moving water. The crew used a rope system and ladders to reach her but she was already deceased.
The male was recovered by the second helicopter and safely transported to an ambulance.