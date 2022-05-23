Chelan County Sheriff's Office

CHELAN, Wash. - A 14-year-old girl from Wenatchee was found deceased Sunday after reportedly being washed away in the Entiat River, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

When the girl was reported missing in the river along with a 20-year-old east Wenatchee male who was reportedly stranded in the middle of the river on a rock, it prompted a sizable response by local agencies. 

A 40-person search team including two helicopters scoured the river where one helicopter eventually spotted the girl in fast-moving water. The crew used a rope system and ladders to reach her but she was already deceased. 

The male was recovered by the second helicopter and safely transported to an ambulance. 

Tags

Current Contests

Spring Home Design Guide

Spring Home Design Guide

    Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!