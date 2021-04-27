SPOKANE, Wash. - In a Facebook post Tuesday 14th and Grand Salon announced they are closing down.
"After 36 years in business, 14th and Grand Salon has decided to close our doors. We can't fully express our deep gratitude for your business and support. Serving you, and our community has been nothing but an absolute pleasure. Any future appointments after today will be cancelled," the post said.
According to an employee KHQ spoke with, multiple stylists have quit in recent weeks and the Salon is having trouble finding new people to fill their place.
14th and Grand's official last day in business was Tuesday, April 27.