WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - Fifteen members of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at Washington State University are facing charges of Furnishing Liquor to Minors. The charges are connected to the death investigation of Sam Martinez, a pledge at the fraternity.
In November of 2019, Martinez died from alcohol poisoning. He was found inside the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity following a Greek function.
A police investigation is looking at whether drinking and hazing may have lead to his death.
The 15 men are each charged with allegedly supplying alcohol to one or more pledges at a fraternity event that was part of an initiation process.
Furnishing Liquor to Minors is a gross misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.