SPOKANE- Thursday, Spokane Police arrested 32-year-old Trammell Armstrong for multiple charges relating to domestic violence. Armstrong is 15-time convicted felon.
On the night of August 1st, SPD received a phone call about a potential domestic violence assault happening in the area of 1200 E. Liberty Avenue. The caller told police that the victim had called her, saying that she had just been assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.
When officers arrived on scene, the suspect was no longer there. After an investigation it was determined that there was probable cause to arrest Armstrong for numerous domestic violence related charges from this incident and previous incidents.
Then on August 9th, officers again responded to the same area after receiving a phone call from a woman saying Armstrong was trying to kick in her back door. Officers arrived moments later, but he had already fled. Armstrong also had two preexisting warrants out for his arrest, one for 1st Degree Robbery and another for Interfering with Reporting of domestic violence.
On the morning of August 12th, officers received information that Armstrong was at a residence on the 700 block of W. Cora Avenue. Due to his violent criminal history, resources from SWAT, K-9, Hostage Negotiation Team, and UAS Team all were called to assist.
Contact with Armstrong was established after a brief standoff, and he was taken into custody for multiple charges.
The Spokane Police Department encourages anyone who is involved in a Domestic Violence incident to call 911 or visit the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition Resource Page.