SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a 15-year-old boy who attempted to steal almost $100 worth of alcohol and bit a liquor store employee while fleeing.
On August 7 around 4:50 p.m., deputies responded to a theft call that quickly became a robbery. The caller advised that the suspect was biting a loss prevention employee.
As law enforcement arrived on scene, employees were able to detain a 15-year-old suspect.
Employees explained that a young man grabbed multiple bottles of alcohol and was attempting to steal them.
One employee became involved when he saw a customer struggling with the 15-year-old boy. The boy was then able to make it past all points of sale and attempted to flee.
More employees got involved to detain the boy. While they attempted to gain control, the boy bit one of the employees forearms leaving bite marks and the beginning stages of bruising.
He was eventually detained and was brought to the security office. Deputies reviewed the video footage and confirmed the events told by employees.
The value of the three bottles of Crown Royal totaled $98. Due to Washington State law, deputies were unable to question the juvenile. He was taken and booked into Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center with robbery and theft charges.