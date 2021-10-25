Drake James Pakootas

INCHELIUM, Wash. - The Ferris High School community is mourning the loss of a 15-year-old who was killed in Inchelium over the weekend. 

According to a GoFundMe page set up by family, Drake James Pakootas was in a four-wheeler with friends when they were hit by a car. 

A phone call went out to Ferris High School parents Monday night calling it a "tragic accident." 

Colville Tribal Police is investigating the crash. KHQ has reached out to police for more information. 

Donations for Pakootas' memorial can be made here.

