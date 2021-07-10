CHENEY, Wash. - Every year, the Cheney Rodeo hosts a parade in downtown Cheney to celebrate the rodeo and the community. This year, the rodeo was organized by a 15-year-old Cheney native, who comes from a long line of Cheney Rodeo volunteers.
Colbie Monter is a fourth generation Cheney Rodeo volunteer. Her family carries the tradition of volunteering with the rodeo each year, beginning with her great grandparents. This year, Colbie took the reigns as parade coordinator.
"My great-grandpa did it, my grandpa did it, my mom did it and so I just grew up with it," said Colbie.
Colbie's duties included managing the parade lineup, coordinating with sponsors and community partners, and making sure everyone was in their places in time for the parade. In addition, she also works the ticket booth for the rodeo throughout the weekend.
This year, the rodeo returned to Cheney after having to cancel their events last year due to COVID-19.
"When we were getting everyone lined up, I thought to myself, "oh wow, this is actually happening and I helped put this on?" It's really amazing."
The rodeo will continue through Sunday with Cowboy Church at 9:00 a.m., Rascal Rodeo at 10:00 a.m., and the PRCA Rode getting underway at 4:00 p.m. For more info on the rodeo events, click here.