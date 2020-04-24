Update, April 24, 3:22 p.m.
POST FALLS, Idaho - According to the Post Falls Police Department, 15-year-old Aianna Taylor has been found.
Police did not offer any further details about where she was found.
She was previously reported to have last been seen in Post Falls on Wednesday, April 22.
Previous Coverage:
POST FALLS, Idaho - The Post Falls Police Department is asking for help finding a teenager who was last seen on Wednesday.
According to police, 15-year-old Aianna Taylor was last seen on April 22 at approximately 2:45 p.m. in Post Falls.
Taylor may be in the Spokane area.
Anyone with information about Taylor or knows where she is is asked to contact Post Falls Detective Clark at (208)77-3517 and reference case #20PF09721.
