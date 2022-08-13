SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced Saturday afternoon that a missing 15-year-old girl has been found and is safe.
SPD thanks the community for keeping an out for the girl.
Last updated: Aug. 13 at 4 p.m.
The Spokane Police Department is asking for help finding a missing and endangered 15-year-old girl.
SPD said she was last seen around 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of 11th and Madison. She's described as a 5-foot-3-inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair in a bun and a purple, long-sleeved shirt and black spandex shorts.
Call 911 or Crime Check if you see her.