SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A 15-year-old hiker is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after falling down a 50-foot rock face on Monday.
According to Spokane County Fire District 4 and District 9, rescue crews responded to the location of the incident around 1:00 p.m.
Technical rescue teams set up for a high angle rescue and made access to the patient with a stokes basket.
After the patient was packaged and stabilized, crews on the haul team pulled the rescuers and the individual back up to the top where the patient was transferred into the back of a waiting ambulance.
