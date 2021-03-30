Update 3/30 8:20am:
Investigators now say the victim in a shooting Monday night was 15-years old.
Deputies have detained someone for questioning. So far, no one has been arrested.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting outside the Village Apartments in Spokane Valley.
It happened early Tuesday morning, and KHQ has confirmed a juvenile was shot and killed.
Police were first called to the scene after reports of multiple of gunshots. When authorities went outside the front door to see what happened they found a juvenile who had been shot multiple times.
First responders tried to administer aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are looking to interview persons of interest they believe are connected to the shooting. They believe the people involved knew each other and that this was not a random.
No one has been taken into custody at this time.