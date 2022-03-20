YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney's Office says it will try the suspect in the March 15 shooting near Zaepfel Stadium and Eisenhower High School as a juvenile. The shooting left one teen injured and another dead.
The 15-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday, March 16. He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail in the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center. He has been charged with second-degree murder, nine counts of first-degree assault, and one count each of second-degree unlawful firearms possession and carrying a firearm on school property.
In a press release from Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic, he said there are eight criteria that must be met by case facts to try a juvenile as an adult, as per Kent v United States, and that criteria has not been met.
“Clearly, this is a serious and violent offense,” he said. “However, the lack of criminal history as well as sophistication, maturity and services provided to the juvenile weigh against declination.”