UPDATE: JULY 6 AT 10:21 A.M.
There are currently around 150 firefighters from various districts and nearby counties on the ground and air support will continue throughout the day, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).
WSP said the focus for today is structure protection, containment lines and further assessing the fire.
No injuries or structure losses have been reported.
Level 3 evacuations are still in place near the active scene. There are also level 2 and 1 evacuation orders in place further out. Here's an updated map of the fire and evacuation zones:
The fire is still reported as 0% contained and holding 300 acres.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Andrus fire held at 300 acres and did not grow overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. That's according to Trooper Jeff Sevigney with the Washington State Patrol.
Fire crews say that all bodies of water, including Fish Lake and Silver Lake, are being used for fire suppression efforts. Boaters should be on the lookout for fire aircraft.
A briefing is scheduled for fire crews at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, with more information expected to be released.
At least 200 homes were under level 3 evacuation orders as the Andrus fire raged in Cheney, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
Latest evacuation map for #AndrusFire With an additional level 1 area south of the fire. Although this means the vast majority of affected residents can return except those that remain a level 3, citizens should remain vigilant. Firefighters will continue work all night. pic.twitter.com/yI4UbX6FmC— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) July 6, 2021
According to the last update, around 8 p.m. Monday night, the fire was burning at least 300 acres with no containment.
Level 2 evacuations, meaning be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice, were also put in place from Mount Carmel Lane in the south to Geiger Heights in the north.
7/5/21 1145pm #AndrusFire still burning & @SCFD8 firefighters are working through the night to hold fire line pic.twitter.com/Tnu1yvoKYu— Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) July 6, 2021
An evacuation shelter was set up Monday night at Medical Lake High School for evacuees at 200 E. Barker.